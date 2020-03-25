More details on Birmingham’s ‘shelter in place’ order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Tuesday evening the Birmingham City Council unanimously passed a “shelter in place” order.

Councilor Hunter Williams explains what the order means in the video below.

Williams says even after the Jefferson County Health Department ordered all nonessential businesses to close, groups of 10 or more people to not come together, and limit going out- people still weren’t abiding.

He says large groups were still gathering together at public parks, playing contact sports, or meeting on the sidewalks.

“This ordinance does give us the teeth that are necessary, that if we do have to make an enforcement action, we do have the legal right and capability to do so.”

He explains the order will not necessarily impact your life if you’ve been following the CDC guidelines and the Jefferson County Health Department’s orders.

Birmingham Police also responded to how they’ll be enforcing the city’s ordinance.

COVID-19 Shelter In place Response pic.twitter.com/cCe3Kiyeku — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) March 25, 2020

BPD’s message saying in part, “We ask that the citizens maintain a common sense approach. We are also asking you for your compliance and your cooperation. We don’t want to over police this matter, however we need your assistance.”

Williams says the order will not impact travel through the city.

