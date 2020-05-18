More COVID-19 testing sites available in Jefferson County regardless of insurance, ability to pay

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As of Monday, Alabama has over 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state and nearly 500 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

So far, over 155,000 tests have been completed in the state.

More COVID-19 testing needs to be done in order to keep spread under control and to prevent another shut down of businesses. Birmingham city leaders and health officials currently have plenty of capacity for testing in Jefferson County, regardless of health insurance status or ability to pay.

According to the Jefferson County Unified Command Center, more than 60 people were swabbed and tested at Legion Field during the first day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing last week. An additional 180 people were also able to speak with a doctor.



Legion Field Testing Site

COVID-19 testing at Legion Field is now taking place for anyone with or without symptoms, as well as those who simply have questions about the COVID-19 virus.

In order to schedule an appointment, please call (205)-922–6843 or visit www.rossbridgemedicalcenter.com. Officials are urging residents not to come for testing unless they have scheduled an appointment.

Once an appointment has been scheduled through the proper channels, follow these steps:

Signage will direct drivers where to go when they approach Legion Field from Graymont Avenue; continue following signage to testing area

Drivers are to keep their windows rolled up until directed to roll it down

Please have driver license and insurance card (if you have one) ready to present from inside your car

You will be instructed to turn air conditioner off before being tested

Do not exit the vehicle

Health officials are urging residents to arrive on time for their scheduled appointment in order to address the needs of the high demand from those wanting to be tested.

Test results will be available within 24–48 hours and for those whose results are negative, they will be provided with documentation in order for them to be able to return to work, if necessary. Health officials will direct people who test positive on the next steps they need to take.

Mobile Testing Site Locations for the week of May 18-22

These testing sites are being provided by Cahaba Medical Care and the public can call 205-926-2992 for further information. There are no limitations for testing at these sites.

Other Testing Locations Within Jefferson County

Downtown COVID-19 Testing Site (UAB Medicine)

FREE testing is available for uninsured Jefferson County residents at this site

Location: University Boulevard and 22nd Street South, Birmingham AL 35233

Eligibility: Appointment-based, drive-up testing available for eligible patients.

Details: Call 205-975-1881 to schedule an appointment.

Urgent Care for Children clinics

Eligibility: Curbside coronavirus testing available to both children and adults of all ages both with and without symptoms.

Details: Please call our COVID-19 testing hotline at (205) 848-2273 to secure your curbside testing appointment.

Ross Bridge Medical Center

Location: 3635 Market Street, Hoover, AL 35226

Eligibility: Appointment-based, physician-administered testing available for eligible patients.

Details: Call 205-92COVID to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.

Acton Quick Care Clinic

Location: 2868 Acton Rd, Birmingham, AL

Details: Call 205-273-9424 to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.

Health Care Workers and First Responders: call 205-525-6133 to schedule an appointment

Bessemer Quick Care Clinic

Location: 727 Memorial Dr Bessemer, AL

Details: Call 205-273-9424 to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.

Health Care Workers and First Responders: call 205-525-6133 to schedule an appointment

Walmart – Adamsville

Location:2473 Hackworth Rd Birmingham, AL

Eligibility: Health Care Workers Call 205-273-9424 to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.

Details: Visit www.myquestcovidtest.com to schedule a drive-thru appointment

Cahaba Medical Care – West End

​Location: 1308 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham AL 35211

Eligibility: Appointment-based testing available for eligible patients.

Details: Call 205-679-6325 to schedule an appointment.

Norwood Clinic

​Location: 339 Walker Chapel Plaza, Suite 115, Fultondale AL 35068

Details: Call 205-250-6424 for more information.

Christ Health Center

​Location: 5720 First Avenue North, Woodlawn AL 35212

Details: text “GUEST” to 74000 to receive instructions on testing

Jefferson Residents can go to this website for information about other COVID-19 testing locations.

Information provided by the Birmingham City Council and Jefferson County Command Unified Center.

LATEST POSTS