BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery businessman charged with sex crimes against children died from COVID-19 Monday.

David Justice, the owner of Mr. Sandman Mattress Superstore in Montgomery, had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital for the past two weeks, according to the Blount County Sheriff.

Justice, 68, was arrested in August 2020 on warrants out of Blount County that charged him with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.