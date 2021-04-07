Montgomery extends mask ordinance for 30 more days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Those inside the city of Montgomery will be required to wear masks while in public for at least another 30 days. The city council unanimously adopted the new ordinance Tuesday night.

The ordinance goes into effect April 9 at 5:00 p.m., which is when Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide mask ordinance is set to expire.

The ordinance requires face coverings, masks or face shields to be work in public places in Montgomery.

According to the ordinance, a public place is defined as one that offers goods and services to the general public including government buildings, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, hotels, retail or any other stores, theaters, transportation services, gyms, medical offices and any other venues that are open to the general public.

Masking will also be required at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in an indoor space open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered and six feet of distance cannot be maintained between each person. Masks can be removed to eat or consume a beverage.

There are exemptions to the mask requirement, including children 6-years-old and younger – or children not yet entered the second grade.

Anyone with documented proof from their physician of a legitimate medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask is also exempt. There is also a clause that allows people to remove their masks temporarily in order for someone to confirm the mask wearer’s identity.

Masks are not required for those in the privacy of their own home or vehicle, or when exercising outdoors. People participating in constitutionally protected activities or seeking to communicate with anyone who must see a person’s mouth for communication aren’t required to wear masks.