Montgomery County received 5,000 rotted masks from national stockpile

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 5,000 medical masks that Montgomery County received from the national stockpile were rotted.
Emergency management director Christi Thornton says the shipment of 5,880 procedure masks received last week were unusable because of dry rot. The county received a replacement shipment Wednesday.
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones said Thursday he believes the state should issue a statewide stay-home order, as other states have done, to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Alabama has more than 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
