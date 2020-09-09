Montgomery approves hazard pay bonus for front-line workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials in Alabama’s capital city have approved a hazard pay bonus for first responders and some workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report that Montgomery’s city-county personnel board voted Tuesday to give qualifying city workers an extra $2.50 per hour through the end of the year. The Montgomery County Commission also voted to extend hazard pay to qualifying county workers, including some sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers, intake and transport clerks and youth facility detention officers.

The funds were made available through the federal CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion aid package passed by Congress in March to help states cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

