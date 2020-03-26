1  of  9
Closings
Montevallo priest hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — A priest at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Montevallo has been hospitalized after coming down with coronavirus.

Father Ray Dunmyer was diagnosed Tuesday and was said to be in quarantine at his home for the next 14 days.

The Cathedral of St. Paul in Birmingham released a statement on their Facebook page regarding Fr. Dunmyer’s condition saying he is now being cared for at Shelby Medical.

Fr. Dunmyer’s condition is unknown at this time.

Both the Cathedral of St. Paul and St. Thomas asked for prayers for Fr. Dunmyer at this time.

