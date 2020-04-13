Montevallo City Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montevallo City Hall recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials report.

Montevallo City Hall is asking anyone who enters the building to wear a mask, frequently wash your hands and follow all other appropriate coronavirus precautionary measures.

Montevallo City Hall meetings will remain open to the public, as required by state law. However, the city council will strictly adhere to Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandate to no more than 10 people gathering in one place while maintaining safe social distancing.

Montevallo City Hall is also working on making its meetings available through the city’s Facebook page.

During Citizen Participation, public comments will be accepted in writing via the chat feature. If you have something to present to the Council or another of our boards or commissions, you can email it ahead of time to the City Clerk at hlehman@cityofmontevallo.com.