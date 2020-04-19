MOH recipient, Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins, dies from COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT)– Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins, Medal of Honor recipient, died on Friday at age 86 while battling Covid-19.

Adkins, a retired army command sergeant and major, was awarded the belated MOH for a his leadership and accomplishments, including his actions in Green Berets in Vietnam during a single 38-hour, close-combat battle in 1966. He served three tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2014 by former United States president, Barack Obama.

According to Military reports, Adkins spent his last two days in the intensive care unit at East Alabama Medical Center fighting a good fight against COVID-19.

LATEST POSTS