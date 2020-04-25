Mississippi governor issues “safer at home” order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mississippi governor Tate Reeves is replacing his shelter in place mandate with a “safer at home” order. This means Mississippians are encouraged to stay home as much as possible, but are not required to.

“You still have to be smart,” said Reeves. “There is no state order that can replace your common sense.”

Most non-essential Mississippi businesses, including all retail stores, will be able to open Monday, April 27. These businesses must follow CDC guidelines and shrink down to 50% capacity.

Not all shops can reopen, however. Stores that must remain closed include:

Movie theaters

Bars

Gyms

Salons

Barbershops

The “safer at home” order goes until May 11.