Military sees 60% increase in COVID-19 cases

(WIAT) — The U.S. military is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The number of confirmed infections in July grew by about 4,000.

Since last Wednesday, cases jumped by nearly 1,700, according to a defense official.

Pentagon officials say there are currently more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in the military, including forces in the U.S. and overseas.

Three service members have died from the virus. Officials say the increase in military cases stems from the rise of outbreaks in civilian communities.

