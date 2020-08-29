MGM Resorts to lay off 18K workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MGM Resorts is laying off 18-thousand employees. That’s about 25-percent of its workforce.

The staffers were previously on furlough since the coronavirus pandemic caused a near-total travel shutdown.

Federal law requires companies to send furlough employees layoff notices after six months. One security guard employed by m-g-m says his his faith is helping him stay strong.

Gregory Casterline, “Unfortunately, we’re one of those people that come September 1st may or may not be living in our apartment because we’re behind on our rent, but gotta stay strong. You know, i use my faith in God and that helps a lot and i get emotional about it because it, it hurts, but you just got to stay strong.”

MGM Resorts has the bulk of its business in Las Vegas, with a few other resorts and casinos across the United States.

The layoffs go into effect on Monday — but the affected workers will keep their health benefits through the end of September.

