MGM Resorts announces two hotels to temporarily close mid-week, amid pandemic

MGM resorts international — announced the hotel towers at the Mirage and the Mandalay bay will shut down each week — Monday thru Thursday– because of the underwhelming occupancy.

MGM Resorts says while they don’t expect the closures to remain past December, they’ll continue evaluating business levels to determine how long they’re in effect.

Hospitality expert David Schwartz says the good news is both resorts will still operate their casinos and restaurants.

But he tells us demand will depend on how the pandemic plays out. Schwartz says, “”if the vaccines are rolled out and are effective, i think that’s going to be a big boon for travel. The other amenities are going to stay open, and mgm has many hotels on the strip, so they could redirect those people to other hotels.”

Many properties are still offering lower room rates. So, even with covid-19 spiking right now… Business experts say price point is key.

