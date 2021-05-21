Mexico tourist hot spot at ‘imminent risk’ of lockdown

People enjoy a day on the beach in the seaside tourist resort of Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo State, on February 15, 2019. – Playa del Carmen and nearby Cancun are the top tourist destinations in Mexico, famous for their turquoise waters and white-sand Caribbean beaches. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Caribbean vacation destination in Mexico is at “imminent risk” of lockdown, the governor said.

This could put a halt to any plans to visit Cancun and Tulum.

Carlos Joaquín, the governor of Quintana Roo, said the coastal state has seen increasing COVID-19 cases for five weeks now.

“We knew that there were large risks during Easter week, that there could be a greater number of infections. Unfortunately, that came to pass,” Joaquín said.

The Associated Press reported that the resort-filled state depends on tourism for 87% of its economic activity, and did not enact any travel bans or testing requirements.

The country of Mexico is under a ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory, issued by the U.S. Department of State due to COVID-19 as well as crime. In the state of Quintana Roo, however, the state department just says to “Exercise Increased Caution” due to high crime.

Mexico has its own ‘traffic light’ system, placing each state under a certain color and coinciding restrictions based on the COVID-19 risk. From worst to best, it goes: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green.

At this time, Quintana Roo is under the Orange stop light:

In addition to essential economic activities, companies of non-essential economic activities will be allowed to work with 30% of the personnel for their operation, always taking into account the maximum care measures for people with a greater risk of presenting a serious picture of COVID-19, open public spaces with a reduced capacity (number of people) will be opened. Mexico COVID-19 stop light: What Orange allows

According to Mexico’s COVID-19 data, Quintana Roo has so far confirmed nearly 26,000 positive cases in total, out of the entire countries 2.5 million estimated cumulative positive cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.