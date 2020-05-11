Members of Gov. Ivey’s COVID-19 task force disagrees with reopening plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With much of the state reopening Monday, some members of the governor’s coronavirus task force do not agree with the plan to reopen the state.

On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey gave business owners some news they’ve demanding to hear.

“People are frustrated, I understand, I care about you,” said Gov. Ivey.

Not all members of the task force agree with this plan to reopen.

“It scares me, it literally scares me, because we’ve not done enough testing,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro).

Sen. Singleton says he’s concerned about employees that will be headed back to work.

“We have to remember, in the state of Alabama, we work. People, not robots, and even robots get viruses,” said Sen. Singleton.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon applauds the governor on the plan and hopes businesses will comply.

“If these businesses and the manager that manages that business will comply with the directions in place then I think it will work,” said Rep. McCutcheon (R-Huntsville).

Gov. Ivey said she plans to give an update update on the current stay at home order this week.

