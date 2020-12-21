Medical experts respond to questions surrounding pregnant women taking COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — Many questions surround if pregnant women should receive COVID-19 vaccinations and if it is safe.

Total Care 280’s Dr. Amy Illescas says pregnant women are encouraged to get vaccinated during pregnancy as long as they are not live vaccines. Since the coronavirus vaccine is recognized as a standard vaccine, she is in support of women taking it.

Illescas added that although there are no trials to support the safety of it, medical experts say a pregnant women’s body will react the same as anybody else’s.

“Certainly you don’t want to be dealing with a significant flu-like illness during pregnancy or delivery. It just complicates things you want things to be as normal and close to perfect as you can when you are bringing a baby into the world. So the stress of pregnancy and Covid could be really overwhelming on a body,” Illescas said.

Illescas does recommend for women who do have concerns regarding taking the vaccine if they are pregnant to reach out to their medical provider.

Operation Warp Speed is currently underway evaluating patients to determine the effects coronavirus leaves on pregnant women.