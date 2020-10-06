Alabama medical experts react to Trump’s coronavirus battle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday evening after spending the weekend at Walter Reed Medical Center battling the cornonavirus.

Trump received several medical treatments, including the steroid dexamethasone and remdesivir, an anti-viral drug, to fight the virus. Doctors say most moderate to severe cases will use both drugs to treat the virus.

Though Trump has been released from the hospital, medical experts say his battle with COVID-19 is far from over.

“Right now, would be a great time to just take it easy and get through the process. Take a couple days off,” said Dr. Michael Saag, a professor in UAB’s division of infectious disease.

Saag said he knows too well what the president is experiencing at the moment. In the spring, Saag himself was diagnosed with the virus, forcing him to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“The number one thing that I fought was fatigue. The more I tried to do, the more I pushed myself, the worse the fatigue became,” he said.

Saag said both dexamethasone and remdesivir have helped make strides in the fight against the virus.

“And these new drugs can help relieve that or surpress it, but a lot of people get sick or sicker despite the drugs,” Saag said.

Saag emphasized the next few days of Trump’s recovery will be crucial for his recovery.

“Whether or not he is having shortness of breath. Is he coughing? That type of thing,” he said.

Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer for Alabama, said people still need to practice all safety measures going forward.

“Continue your social distancing, your respiratory hygiene. Use the cloth face coverings,” Landers said.

Landers said it will take a team effort to put an end to the pandemic.

“All of us have a role here. Every single person in doing everything we can to control and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Landers said.

