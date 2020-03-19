MCHD: Child first case of COVID-19 in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County reported its first case of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. The Mobile County Health Department says the patient is a child who is being isolated at home.

This is in addition to 68 cases announced by the Alabama Department of Public Health Thursday morning.

Below is a release from the Mobile County Public Health Department:

Local testing for coronavirus COVID-19 has been in accordance with federal and state public health guidelines. As of 1 p.m. today, we have our first positive test result for a case of COVID-19 in a Mobile County resident. This is in addition to the 68 cases announced by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) this morning.

The patient is a child who is being isolated at home. They are under the care of a pediatrician.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold, Health Officer for Mobile County, on Wednesday issued orders suspending certain public gatherings because of the risk of infection by COVID-19. This local health order came a day after ADPH placed similar restrictions on Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.

The new statewide health orders issued by ADPH this afternoon supersedes the Mobile County Health Department Order of the Health Officer No. 01-2020, and applies to all of Mobile County.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.

As a precaution, it is suggested by ADPH that any gatherings of more than 25 people be postponed or canceled. As with the flu, common cold, or any respiratory illness, it is important that everyone continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by minimizing the risk of disease spread. This includes practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick persons, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Persons who are 65 years and older and those with health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other conditions that can weaken the immune system should limit their interactions with any persons who have respiratory symptoms since they are most at risk.

