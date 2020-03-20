1  of  22
Closings
Mayor Walt Maddox to host virtual town hall

Coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will be holding a virtual town hall to answer questions from the community about Covid-19.

He will hold the town hall on Facebook Live on the “City of Tuscaloosa – Government” page.

It will start this afternoon at 3:00.

