Mayor Walt Maddox to host virtual town hall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will be holding a virtual town hall to answer questions from the community about Covid-19.
He will hold the town hall on Facebook Live on the “City of Tuscaloosa – Government” page.
It will start this afternoon at 3:00.
