Man sues Cullman City Schools to prevent promotion of masking, vaccines

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman man is suing the city’s school district to prevent their promotion of masking and vaccines, according to court records.

Brian Ogstad filed a 70-page petition in the Cullman County Circuit Court asking that the school system be prevented “from continuing any advice and promotion” of vaccines, be prohibited from providing vaccines “on Cullman city grounds” and that the district “stop[s] the requirement of mask usage as well as the promotion of mask usage through any and all media.”

At present, Cullman City Schools do not require masks, but “strongly recommends them,” according to their website.

The lawsuit regurgitates many debunked claims about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

The lawsuit claims that:

Emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines is “unlawful”

“There is in fact no serious or life-threatening disease or condition” to necessitate masks/vaccines

“Masks do little if any good to stop the spread or prevent… COVID-19”

“Healthcare professionals and vaccine candidates are not adequately informed”

45,000 deaths have been caused by vaccines

Ogstad filed the petition without the assistance of a lawyer.

Cullman City Schools has not yet commented on the suit.

So far, two judges have recused themselves from the case, citing conflicts of interest because of the parties involved.

Ogstad’s full lawsuit can be read below.