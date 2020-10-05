Longtime Florida State coach, Birmingham native Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden receives a congratulatory hug after FSU defeated Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Jan. 1, 1994. Bowden is going for his first national college football championship. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bobby Bowden, a Birmingham native and longtime football coach best known for his association with Florida State, has tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Bowden, 90, confirmed the news to ESPN Monday, adding that he likely contracted the virus while in the hospital last month for leg infection.

“I don’t have much energy,” Bowden told the outlet. “Other than that, nothing else has changed.”

Bowden was born in Birmingham and was a star player at Woodlawn High School before going to play football at the University of Alabama and then-Howard College. He then coached at several universities before heading to FSU in 1976, leading the Seminoles to two national championships and 12 ACC championships before retiring in 2009.

In 2006, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

