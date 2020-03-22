1  of  16
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Local small businesses suffering amid COVID-19 pandemic eligible for federal disaster loans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID-19 has negatively impacted countless small businesses throughout the state and forced many to temporarily shut their doors.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced that those small businesses will be eligible for help in the form of Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Eligible businesses can get up to $2 million in assistance.

According to the SBA website, the assistance is available for effected businesses in all Alabama counties and contiguous counties in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Interest rates vary; however, the maximum rate is 3.75 percent, and collateral is required for loans more than $25,000.

The application filing deadline is December 21, 2020. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories