Local pharmacy responds to vaccine hesitancy, considers home vaccination appointments

ALABASTER Ala., (WIAT) — Both state and local leaders are struggling to improve Covid-19 vaccination rates, and pharmacists are seeing first hand the causes and effects of vaccination hesitancy.

We spoke with Blair Pharmacy to learn more about how hesitancy is impacting the Central Alabama community, and the owners say a lot of concern also surrounds families who have some children eligible to take the vaccine.

“I think there’s a lot of things we don’t know and answers that we won’t have really for years. I think it’s just children have a special place in our heart and parents know how vulnerable children are,” Kimberly Blair, Blair Pharmacy Co-owner, said.

Blair says they believe this is due to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases paired with back to school around the corner.

Currently, Blair Pharmacy is distributing roughly 30 shots a day. When the vaccine first became available, they were doing 200 a day.

To ensure vaccinations don’t go to waste the pharmacy sometimes transfers doses to other facilities. Blair Pharmacy says to help see an uptick in Covid-19 vaccinations they are considering doing home visits.