Homewood flower shop making adjustments to survive pandemic

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus pandemic has not been easy on flower shop owners Bradley and Marilee Gilbert, but their business has survived thanks to their ability to adapt.

One of those adaptations is a new shop off Rocky Ridge Road, which they’re renovating and they hope to open in July. It will be a welcome change after working from home for nearly three months.

“Moving a flower shop into your garage and kitchen is difficult. I’m about to pull my hair out,” Marilee Gilbert said. “But we are grateful that we have such loyal clients that continue to call us and people in the community wanting to support small businesses to keep them going.”

The Gilberts owned Homewood Flowers and opened a new shop in Brookwood Village in August. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the mall closed its stores and the Gilberts weren’t sure what the future held there. So they decided it was best to move. They’ll call their new store, which is in the Shops at Oak Park, Flower Betty.

“We are so excited to be moving in to our new location.” Marilee Gilbert said. “We cannot wait. I can’t wait to get this out of my kitchen.”

The Gilberts say customer loyalty and willingness to adapt have kept them afloat. They’ve gradually been able to start delivering flowers again, using masks and gloves and leaving items on customers’ front porches. Some customers have come to their home to pick up orders. And the Gilberts have even supported front-line medical workers during the pandemic. And they’re “shocked” but thankful they’ve been able to survive this difficult time.

“We feel very blessed and grateful for every single order that comes through the door now, over the phone, everything, because we have friends who’s businesses closed permanently,” Bradley Gilbert said.

A couple stores in Brookwood Village closed permanently during the pandemic. The mall opened its remaining stores Friday. CBS 42 reached out to mall management for an interview about their reopening procedures, but never heard back at deadline.

