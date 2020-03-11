Local concert and conference venues keeping close eye on coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Venues like the BJCC said they are following the recommendation of the CDC and at this time, are not canceling any scheduled events.

On the BJCC’s website, they said, “The BJCC are exceeding all recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are monitoring local developments, and continue to take all appropriate precautions.”

The Momentum 2020 Conference is happening at the BJCC Wednesday and Thursday and organizers said some companies are sending less attendees. A Momentum board member told CBS 42 that they sent a letter out asking people to use their discretion and to not come if they have traveled recently or are showing any signs of sickness.

The Jefferson County Department of Health said they have not started the process of talking to local venues like the BJCC, but are prepared to when the time comes and if coronavirus cases are confirmed in Alabama.

“Any large communal gatherings is certainly a chance for any respiratory virus to spread easily. That being said, before making the decision whether or not a person should go, really has to be based on what’s going on locally and following advice from CDC.gov, they’ll usually give very good explicit travel advice if they say you shouldn’t go to a particular area,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Also on the BJCC’s website, they said they’re onsite response “is exceeding all recommendations by the CDC for cleaning and disinfecting public areas. These sanitation protocols also cover any areas with an increased probability of germs being exchanged or left on surfaces such as door handles, handrails, and elevator buttons. As a standard practice, BJCC staff members are also trained on bloodborne pathogen protocols.”

