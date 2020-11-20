BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — App users, click here to view the stream.
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) physicians held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide COVID-19 updates.
At 11 a.m. physicians addressed COVID-19 updates, current case numbers, latest vaccine and treatment news, and guidance about the virus ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Speakers included:
- Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer
- Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee
- Michael Saag, M.D.: Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases
- Florida chase ends with car in pond, 2 children rescued
- Biden to meet with Democratic leaders, Trump hosts Michigan GOP lawmakers
- UAB, JCDH physicians give COVID-19 updates ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
- Longtime Tennessee Vols football coach Phillip Fulmer tests positive for COVID-19
- Charities working to maintain holiday programs amid COVID-19 pandemic