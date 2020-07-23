LIVE: UAB hosts Q&A session with researchers to discuss COVID-19 vaccine, trials during pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- While many on Capitol Hill predicted lawmakers would return from recess and quickly pass a new coronavirus aid package, it doesn't appear things will happen as quickly as hoped.

Areas of likely agreement — and flashpoints of discord — are becoming apparent as the package starts to take shape. For those reasons, many feel a relief package won't be passed until August. That means direct payments to Americans - which it appears will be part of the bill but take some time to process - wouldn't be going out until the end of the summer.