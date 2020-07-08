WATCH: UAB doctor provides updates on COVID-19 crisis and the importance of wearing masks

UAB will host a Q&A session with Jodie Dionne-Odom, M.D., UAB assistant professor of infectious diseases, Wednesday, July 8th.

Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom is expected to speak about the overall state of COVID-19 in Alabama. She will also discuss the latest trends statewide, nationally, and internationally and the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 46,424 confirmed cases in the state.

For more information visit the ADPH website.