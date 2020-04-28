WATCH: Trump speaks regarding the Paycheck Protection Program; U.S. has over 1 million cases, 57K deaths

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

—Putin extends Russia’s shutdown to May 11.

—Britain working on virus contact tracing app.

—France aims for 700,000 tests each week starting May 11.

—France, Spain reveal lockdown exits.

___

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump defended his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday as he met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and promised to help states safely begin reopening their economies.

Trump, seated next to DeSantis in the Oval Office, insisted that the United States was doing enough testing to protect Americans reentering the workforce. He said the administration was talking to airlines about requiring temperature and virus checks for travelers as they board certain flights. Trump has claimed for weeks now that airlines have been screening passengers, even though they’re not.

And he said the idea of having passengers wear masks sounded “like a good idea.”

The administration had been sharply criticized for not overseeing widespread testing, but Trump said no amount would ever be good enough for critics in the media.

The president dismissed suggestions that the administration was slow to respond to the threat of COVID-19, including reports that it was mentioned in his daily intelligence briefing in January and February. He stressed his decision to restrict flights from China — though more than 40,000 travelers from China still made it to the U.S. afterward — and said of the decision: “Whether it was luck, talent or something else, we saved many thousands of lives.”

Florida, with a high population of older Americans vulnerable to the disease, has long been a source of concern, and DeSantis was slower to impose social distancing guidelines than other governors were. But DeSantis, a fellow Republican and close Trump ally, promoted his state’s ability to test its citizens. He also raised the idea of testing airline passengers on international flights from areas where the virus is spreading.

When Trump suggested DeSantis might be “cutting off Brazil,” which is experiencing a major outbreak, the governor replied, “Not necessarily.”

Trump, for his part, said the administration was “looking at setting up a system where we do some testing and we’re working with the airlines” on testing international travelers, both for temperature and the virus itself.

Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest, was asked about airport screening during an earnings call with analysts and reporters and said: “We are talking with the administration and members of Congress about what the protocols should be.”

He added that an industry trade group was “leading the effort to advocate for some kind of health screening at the security checkpoint … some kind of screening makes sense, and I think to get people flying again, they need to be comfortable, and I think that’s one way to provide additional comfort.”

Florida health authorities have attributed many of the state’s cases to people who arrived from other hot spots, including Europe, Latin America and the New York region. DeSantis hasn’t yet given any start date for a reopening but has said it would be “methodical, slow and data-driven.” He also has been collecting information from a task force representing industry groups and medical professionals.

Asked why he closed his state later than others did, DeSantis contrasted Florida’s “tailored” and “measured” approach with “draconian” measures in other states.

“Everyone in the media was saying Florida was going to be like New York or Italy, and that has not happened,” DeSantis said.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has an appointment Tuesday at Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing “moonshot” that has the famed clinic partnering with the state and its flagship university to quickly boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

It’s an approach that leverages a health care infrastructure not all states can match. And it should help Minnesota become one of the most aggressive states at testing on the scale experts say is necessary to safely reopen the economy. Minnesota is one of several states that have quit waiting for the federal government for help.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the state’s partnership with the University of Minnesota and Mayo last Wednesday, promising that every resident with symptoms of the coronavirus can get tested once the plan ramps up in the next few weeks.

“This is not a state that’s just going to get through COVID-19; this is a state that’s going to lead this nation and the world out of this,” Walz vowed of his ”moonshot.”

Pence recognized Walz’s efforts at a White House briefing Thursday, where he also praised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for an initiative to boost his state’s testing capacity to 22,000 per day through a partnership with reagent manufacturer Thermo Fisher. The vice president also cited Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a partnership with Utah-based startup Nomi Health aimed at increasing her state’s lagging testing capacity by 3,000 per day from its current 1,000-2,000.

“This is the kind of approach and commitment that we need, and I’m glad the vice president is shining a light on promising efforts. We need more,” Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said of Pence’s visit to Mayo. “Kudos to Minnesota for being a part of that.”

Minnesota has one of the lowest confirmed cases per-capita in the country, but its testing has lagged behind what the Walz administration says is needed. An Associated Press analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project shows that Minnesota now ranks among the lowest states in per-capita testing, sixth from the bottom at 10.51 per 100,000 residents, with Kansas last at 9.01. Rhode Island is the highest at 50.51. while New York, the hardest hit state, ranks second at 41.21.

“Minnesota is probably low in terms of tests per thousand compared with other states, but the good news for Minnesota is the testing that it’s doing relative to the cases it’s finding is relatively high … ,” Nuzzo said. “You don’t want the majority of your tests resulting in cases because that suggests there’s many cases out there you’re not finding.”

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 14 to 286 as of Monday, while 214 new confirmed cases raised the statewide total to 3,816. State and private labs had conducted 61,268 tests as of Monday,

There is huge variation across the country on how aggressive states have been about testing, said Dr. Joel Shalowitz, an adjunct professor at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. That’s partly because some states that do a lot of testing, such as New York and New Jersey, are among the hardest hit states, while some states that do less testing also have fewer cases. So a lot of testing is driven by the need to test, or the alleged need, he said.

While the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic are “absolutely world-class institutions,” Shalowitz said, much will depend on how accurate their testing proves to be. False positives can force healthy patients into isolation, while false negatives can lead to infected people spreading the virus. Accuracy among other institutions varies widely, he said.

“If Minnesota can increase its capacity to 20,000 tests per day, that would be a very meaningful increase in its testing capacity,” said Dr. Thomas Tsai, a health policy researcher at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Being home to both the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic “does increase the tools in the toolbox for being able to perform tests,” he said. But test numbers aren’t the whole answer, he cautioned.

“Testing capacity is one part of the puzzle,” Tsai said “The most important piece is the strategy around testing — not waiting for people to show up. You have to do active contact tracing and active outreach into the community.”

___

PRAGUE — The lower house of Czech Parliament has agreed to extend the state of emergency at the request of the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmakers approved the extension to May 17. The government argued it needed the expansion until May 25 because its last restrictive measures to contain the pandemic will expire by that date. But the opposition said it didn’t properly explain its demand.

The state of emergency gives the government extra powers to respond to the outbreak, including a power to limit basic rights.

Almost 7,500 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, according to government figures released on Tuesday, 225 have died.

___

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It’s no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills.

The Lexington man’s name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about how the state is trying to process all unemployment claims filed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of April.

According to Beshear, a few “bad apples,” including a person who filed an unemployment claim under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, are responsible for slowing down the state’s unemployment processing.

But the Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, who goes by Malik, lives in Lexington and worked as a cook before restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down restaurants.

He filed for unemployment March 13 and has been waiting to receive his first check.

“I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” Shakur said.

Beshear called Shakur personally on Tuesday to apologize and Shakur said he appreciated the gesture and forgave Beshear.

___

LONDON — The parent company of British Airways says the airline plans to make up to 12,000 workers redundant.

IAG says the British flagship carrier, which employs some 42,000 people, will look into a “restructuring and redundancy program” until demand for air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The proposals are subject to consultation but they will likely affect most of BA’s employees, the company said.

___

UNITED NATIONS — Human Rights Watch says medical supplies to prevent and treat the new coronavirus are not reaching northeast Syria because of restrictions imposed by the Syrian government and the Kurdish regional government.

The international rights organization urged the U.N. Security Council to immediately adopt a resolution reopening the Al Yarubiyah border crossing from Iraq into the northeast, where Syrian Kurds established an autonomous zone in 2012. The crossing, which was used primarily to deliver medicine and medical supplies, was closed in January at the insistence of Russia.

Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director for Human Rights Watch, stressed at a video press briefing that “this is not a political question, it’s a humanitarian question, (and) very easy for the Security Council to move quickly.”

___

MADRID — Spain’s prime minister says he hopes his country can scrap restrictions on movement because of the coronavirus by the end of June, after eight weeks of a phased relaxation of the rules.

But Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warns the path to loosening limits will lead to a “new normal,” with safeguards such as wearing masks and strict hygiene rules staying in place until a vaccine is found.

In an address to the nation, Sánchez presented a blueprint for easing restrictions based on four phases. The process begins May 4 and there will be at least two weeks between each phase as experts assess the consequences.

It is “highly recommended” that people wear face masks until further notice, Sánchez said.

___

LUXEMBOURG — As part of its lockdown exit strategy, Luxembourg plans to test the whole of its population for COVID-19.

The Luxembourg government says tests will be conducted on a voluntary basis and aim at avoiding a second wave of infections. As of Tuesday, 3,741 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the tiny country of 600,000 inhabitants, including 89 deaths.

The Grand Duchy government says 17 test stations will be set up across the country, where cross-border commuters can also be tested.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as a critical industry to ensure that production plants stay open.

The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister announced 92 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll in the country to 2,992.

Fahrettin Koca also reported 2,392 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to 114,653.

At least 38,809 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to data the minister posted on Twitter, including 5,018 who recovered in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,621 people are being treated in intensive care, including 844 intubated patients.

Turkish officials say that the number of daily infections is stabilizing and that the country could transition to normal life after a religious holiday at the end of May.

___

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities have decided to keep schools closed as part of the virus containment efforts. Only high school seniors will follow a three-week teaching at schools.

Education Minister Besa Shahini says the virtual lessons would continue until the end of May.

High school seniors will go to schools from May 18 until June 5 while strictly observing social distancing. There will be 10 to 15 students per classroom and school buildings will be disinfected every day. Exams for reduced lessons will be held in June.

Universities may hold exams online.

Albania has been in a total lockdown following the first COVID-19 cases in March 9. So far the virus has killed 30 people and infected at least 750 persons.

___

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says retail stores, beaches and non-emergency medical procedures can resume later this week with limits.

Ivey says a “safer at home” order will take effect 5 p.m. Thursday evening when the current stay-home order expires.

The changes do not go as far as Georgia’s aggressive timetable for reopening. Alabama restaurants will remain closed for on-site dining. Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other close-contact services will remain closed.

___

WASHINGTON — Business and health industry groups are urging lawmakers to shore up health insurance coverage for unemployed Americans in the next coronavirus bill.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Hospital Association and the insurance lobby America’s Health Insurance Plans are calling for lawmakers to put aside bitter political differences over “Obamacare” and provide support for keeping people insured as millions lose coverage in a shuttered economy.

The Trump administration has instead said it will reimburse hospitals for caring for uninsured COVID-19 patients, from a pot of money Congress approved.

The three groups wrote congressional leaders of both parties that more ambitious steps are needed to make sure re-opening the economy goes smoothly.

According to health officials, the U.S. has over 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, over 57,000 coronavirus-related deaths and over 112,000 recoveries. Over 5.6 million people have been tested in the U.S.

___

LONDON — Britain is ramping up its coronavirus testing efforts, with tests now being available to people over 65 as well as those who can’t work from home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says anyone over 65 and their households, and all workers who must leave their homes to work, are now added to the list of those eligible for tests as long as they show symptoms.

All hospital patients and staff, as well as nursing home residents and workers, also qualify even if they have no symptoms.

A government website where people can book coronavirus tests crashed last week after tens of thousands of eligible people rushed to apply.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ Telecommunications Authority says arsonists have torched a second mobile telephone antenna despite government efforts to quell “groundless” fears that it’s moving to install a 5G mobile telephone antenna network.

CyTA says the latest arson attack targeted a 20-year-old installation in the coastal town of Limassol that has nothing to do with 5G. The first antenna that was set ablaze two weeks ago in the same town was also an older installation.

The telecoms authority urged authorities to get to the bottom of the attack.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades had condemned the first attack as a “criminal act” that endangered the lives of people with chronic ailments who rely on their mobile phones for medical assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anastasiades said Cyprus isn’t currently installing any new 5G network and that any decision to do so will be taken based solely on European Union directives and World Health Organization recommendations.

A small, but vociferous online campaign against 5G alleges in social media posts that emissions from the network’s antennas pose a serious health risk and may be linked to the spread of COVID-19 by weakening the human immune system.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greek health authorities announced 32 new coronavirus infections and two new deaths, bringing the country’s total confirmed infections to 2,566 and the death toll to 138.

Of the new infections, the ministry said 13 were people who had been repatriated to Greece or were part of localized outbreaks.

The Health Ministry also announced a further fall in the number of critically ill patients intubated in intensive care units, to 40, three fewer than the previous day. Seventy people have been discharged from ICUs.

Greece implemented a strict lockdown early in its outbreak, which has been credited with keeping the country’s death toll and critically ill patients low. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis detailed a gradual easing of the lockdown measure earlier Tuesday, with restrictions starting to be lifted from May 4 and throughout June.

___

NEW YORK — Jets from Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the pandemic.

The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon. The formation was set to fly over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his administration is talking to the airline industry about giving passengers temperature checks and testing them for the coronavirus.

Trump also says it “sounds like a good idea” for passengers to be wearing a face mask while on the plane.

The comments come as Trump meets at the White House with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida about that state’s plans for loosening restrictions on the economy put into place as a result of the pandemic.

Florida health authorities have attributed many of the state’s COVID-19 cases to people traveling from other hot spots, including Europe, Nile river cruises, the New York City area and Latin America.

DeSantis tells Trump that his state’s ability to test people for the virus exceeds current demand and that moving to the first phase of reopening the economy should not be a heavy lift.

___

SOAVE, Italy — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says the risk of a new contagion ‘’is concrete,’’ as Italy moves into a new phase of living ‘’alongside’’ the coronavirus with the loosening of some lockdown measures starting next Monday.

Conte has been visiting some of the hardest-hit communities in the northern region of Lombardy in a sign of institutional support for the sacrifices of medical personnel and solidarity with citizens in their eighth week of total lockdown. The number of people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday topped 200,000, while deaths rose by 382 to 27,359, according to civil protection agency figures. Those figures have been easing since the March 27 peak, but the virus continues to spread, in particular in the north.

___

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the nation’s partial economic shutdown through May 11, saying the coronavirus outbreak is yet to reach a peak.

Speaking in a conference call with top officials Tuesday, Putin says the shutdown that began at the end of March and was to expire on April 30 has slowed contagion. Lockdowns imposed by Russian regions have kept most people, except those working in vital industries, at home.

Russia has recorded 93,558 coronavirus cases and 867 deaths. Moscow has accounted for about half of the cases.

Putin instructed the government to prepare a plan for gradually lifting the lockdown after May 11. He also promised new steps to support businesses and restore the economic damage from the outbreak.

___

LONDON — An official says the British government’s virus contact tracing app will be ready in two to three weeks.

Britain and many other countries are developing mobile apps to help reduce infections after they ease lockdown restrictions.

Matthew Gould, CEO of the National Health Service’s digital transformation unit, says a San Francisco-based software company Pivotal Labs has done most of the work building the app.

He told Parliament’s science and technology select committee the rollout will be part of a wider post-lockdown strategy that includes expanded testing.

The app will use Bluetooth signals to anonymously log when a user comes into close contact with others. The data is kept on devices. But if users later develop COVID-19 symptoms or get positive test result, they can choose to upload the data to a central server so those contacts can be alerted.

Gould says such an approach would maintain user privacy while allowing authorities to see any patterns in the movement of the virus.

___