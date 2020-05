JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) School leaders over the Jefferson County High Schools will send out graduation plans to seniors and their families no later than 9:00 am Friday, May 8th.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin and select students will answer questions at 9:30 am in a virtual press conference.

14 high schools are included in the plan for Jefferson County.

For more details visit, jefcoed.com.