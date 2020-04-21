WATCH: JCDH officer issues new recommendations in the fight against COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) hosted a virtual/digital news conference to provide the Unified Command regularly scheduled update by Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer.

During the press conference, Dr. Wilson says that he originally planned to issue another order regarding the number of people allowed in one area from 10 to less, after he went to a big box store this past weekend and noticing how many people were out and about. So instead, he is issuing new recommendations for Jefferson County residents as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Dr. Wilson recommends that everyone limit the number of visits that you take to the store. He also recommends going to the grocery store for needed items only in order to limit the number of people who go to the stores at one time.

Wilson says that health officials are seeing 50% fewer cases in the past 7 days than the previous 7 days. Dr. Wilson also mentioned that he recommends people who have to be near others, whether it is working or while shopping, to wear some type of face covering. A mask or a handkerchief will prevent the spread of the particles associated with COVID-19.

Dr. Wilson says that health officials are working to get more detailed data on the specifics regarding the demographics and zip codes of those who are infected with the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 is widespread throughout the United States and in Jefferson County, but health officials are seeing progress in the local fight against the pandemic. JCDH will continue to work with the Alabama Department of Health and follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to protect the health and well-being of the residents of Jefferson County.

For more information visit the Jefferson County Department of Health website.