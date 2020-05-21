WATCH: City Council, JCDH provide updates on free Legion Field drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham City Council President William Parker is set to hold a press conference at Legion Field with Jefferson County Department of Health officials and local faith leaders to provide an update on the drive-thru COVID-19 testing.









The site opened last Thursday and has seen increasing demand with people scheduling appointments to be tested. Officials are urging residents to schedule an appointment before arriving at the site.



In order to schedule an appointment, please call (205)-922–6843 or visit www.rossbridgemedicalcenter.com. Officials are also asking residents to please show up on time for their appointments in order to keep the flow of traffic moving.



Once an appointment has been scheduled through the proper channels, these are the steps to follow:

Signage will direct drivers where to go when they approach Legion Field from Graymont Avenue; continue following signage to testing area

Drivers are to keep their windows rolled up until directed to roll it down

Please have driver license and insurance card (if you have one) ready to present from inside your car.

You will be instructed to turn air conditioner off just before being tested

Do not exit the vehicle

President Parker said he has been encouraged by the coordinated effort between all the partners and organizations who’ve made the testing site operational.



“The best tool we have to protect the citizens of Birmingham is to make sure people can be tested for this virus,” Parker said. “This site has allowed for anyone to be tested, regardless if they have health insurance or whether or not they are showing any symptoms. We are currently looking at ways to expand these efforts into more of our communities so we can continue to reopen our city in a safe an responsible manner.”

Local faith leaders say that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Mark Pettway also assisted at the Legion Field drive-thru COVID-19 testing site by ensuring the safety of those who visit the site, by making sure that security is in place at all times.





Again, the COVID-19 testing is FREE for everyone, symptoms or not, insurance or not.

