WATCH: City Council presents COVID-19 severity to faith leaders; Mayor talks small business loan program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham City Council President William Parker invites area ministers to a Special Called Meeting of the Birmingham City Council, Wednesday morning.

The purpose of the special called meeting is to give a brief presentation about the severity of the Coronavirus.

Parker believes that faith leaders are an essential partner in educating both their congregations and the public at large about the severity of the virus and the need to flatten the curve.

Also, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin speaks at the meeting regarding small business loans. The City Council is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the small business loan program to help those impacted by COVID-19.

The meeting is taking place in the Council Chambers at 9:30 a.m.