WATCH: Calhoun Co. EMA provide updates regarding COVID-19 pandemic

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command provide updates regarding the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Calhoun County has 63 confirmed cases and 1 coronavirus-related death. Health officials say so far 588 people have been tested.

Co-Incident Commander, Dr. Almena Free and Chief of Staff at the Regional Medical Center and
Co-Incident Commander, Michael Barton, and Director, Calhoun County Emergency
Management Agency are expected to speak.

