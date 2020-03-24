WATCH: Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, City Council discuss possible ‘shelter in place’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state now has 215 confirmed coronavirus cases. The cases are from 25 of the 67 counties in the state. 90 of those cases are in Jefferson County, 24 in Shelby County and 21 in both Lee and Madison counties.



Health officials say about 2,321 people have been tested through ADPH.

Over the past couple of weeks, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused many parts of Alabama’s economy to close partially or totally. Public schools are out through at least April 6.

As health officials and city leaders continue to urge everyone to wash their hands and practice social distancing, the cases in the state continue to increase.

In an effort to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, Tuesday morning during a Birmingham City Council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin, requested a ‘shelter in place’ ordinance for Birmingham.

After Mayor Woodfin presented his request, City Council took a recess until Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. There was no resolution determined on the request.