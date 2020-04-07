WATCH: Alabama Workforce Council, state agencies speak about COVID-19 response, support for employers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Workforce Council and state agencies are set to speak regarding the response to COVID-19, updates on continuity of services and how workforce partners are supporting employers and workers.

During the press, conference leaders will speak about how work life will be in the state of Alabama after the COVID-19 Pandemic is over. They will also provide details about work-life during the COVID-19 Pandemic as there are resources available for those in need.

For more details visit Alabama Works.