ALABAMA – Many people are still wondering where they can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says county health departments continue to carry at least one of the three COVID-19 vaccines: the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the two-shot Moderna vaccine, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here are the county health departments in north Alabama, along with information on supply according to vaccines.gov, where available:

Colbert County Health Department – as of Monday, they were out of the Pfizer vaccine

DeKalb County Health Department

Franklin County Health Department – who is also administering the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11

Jackson County Health Department

Lauderdale County Health Department – who is also administering the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11

Lawrence County Health Department

Limestone County Health Department – who is also administering the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11

Marshall County Health Department – as of Monday, they were out of the Pfizer vaccine

Madison County Health Department

Morgan County Health Department

For all the county health departments listed above, you should call ahead to make sure staff and supply are available. All health departments offer the vaccine from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday:

Colbert County (1000 S Jackson Hwy, Sheffield) – (256) 383-1231

DeKalb County (2401 Calvin Drive SW, Fort Payne) – (256) 845-1931

Franklin County (801 County Road 48, Russellville) – (256) 332-2700

Jackson County (204 Liberty Lane, Scottsboro) – (256) 259-4161

Lauderdale County (4112 Chisholm Road, Florence) – (256) 764-7453

Lawrence County (13299 AL-157, Moulton) – (256) 974-1141

Limestone County (20371 Clyde Mabry Drive, Athens) – (256) 232-3200

Marshall County (150 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville) – (256) 582-3174

Madison County (301 Max Luther Drive, Huntsville) – (256) 539-3711

Morgan County (3821 US-31, Decatur) – (256) 353-7021

Statewide, vaccines are also available at several national pharmacy chains and grocery stores through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Schedule your appointment at your local store by clicking on the store name below:

In addition, smaller, local pharmacies (such as Hazel Green Pharmacy and Huntsville’s Star Market) may be part of the program, too. You can find those on the ADPH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. Note: you may need to call those pharmacies to check their supply and set up an appointment.

As of Monday, ADPH data showed 5.7 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide. 2.8 million Alabamians had received at least one dose, with 2.2 million completing their vaccination series (receiving either two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson). 738,820 additional doses had been administered – ADPH said these doses include both medically eligible third doses and age-eligible boosters.

Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for those 5-15 years old. Pfizer is fully approved for those 16 and older; Moderna is fully approved for those 18 and older. Johnson & Johnson remains authorized for those 18 and older under an emergency use authorization. If you receive one of the two-shot vaccines, you must receive two doses of the same vaccine.

The FDA recommends the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the best protection against COVID-19 – both as the primary vaccine and for boosters. To be eligible for a booster:

If you got the Pfizer vaccine and are 12 or older, you must have received your second Pfizer shot more than five months ago

If you got the Moderna vaccine and are 18 or older, you must have received your second Moderna shot more than five months ago

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you must have receieved your shot more than two months ago

In addition, certain immunocompromised people may be eligible for an additional (third for Pfizer or Moderna or second for Johnson & Johnson) primary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility requirements can be found on the CDC website.