LifeSouth announces more blood drives to help those with COVID-19

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Locals hospitals say they’re overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. However, there are a number of ways people can help and if you’re a COVID survivor, you could potentially save a life.

The blood center stopped testing blood donors for antibodies earlier this year, but they tell us the FDA just gave them the go-ahead to resume the testing in order to get more people to donate plasma. Donations will go to hospitals across the state, which are filled with coronavirus patients.

“It’s not a magical cure,” said Kami May of LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. “There is no cure for COVID-19 right now, but that convalescent plasma has been proven to help patients recover.”

For more information on how you can take part, visit LifeSouth’s website.

