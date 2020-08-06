Levite Jewish Community Center offering school alternative for those going virtual

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Levite Jewish Community Center is offering a school alternative program for kids who will be doing school virtually.

“Club J All Day” starts Aug. 24 and is being offered to grades K-8th. Students will be supervised by staff who will help students in their school work while also providing common extra curricular activities they normally would participate in school.

Tina Weldon, youth and camp director at LJCC, said they’ve had summer camp since June, so they know what it takes to keep kids safe and still have fun. Weldon said she is confident they can make “Club J All Day” a success.

“This is not only for parents who have to go to work but this is also for parents who are working at home,” Weldon said. “It is very difficult to work at home with young children and they need some uninterrupted time.”

Weldon said her staff will mostly include college students studying to be teachers, like Ela Weintraub, a rising sophomore at Southern Methodist University in Texas.

“Some kids don’t have the opportunity when they’re at home when their parents work to have help during school hours and with classwork, so I hope we can help kids learn more but also interact with kids during important times of their lives,” Weintraub said.

Weldon said students will stick with the same group all month long and during school work, will be separated by Plexiglas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students are asked to bring their laptop or tablet to work on their school work.

Here’s more information on Club J All Day.

