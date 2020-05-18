MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are meeting for the final day of the legislative session amid a continuing dispute with Gov. Kay Ivey over how to use the state’s $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Lawmakers will decide whether to accept or reject Ivey’s executive amendment on a spending bill to broadly detail how all the COVID-19 funds should be used.
The Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have been in a tug-of-war over the funds.
As of Monday, more than 12,000 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and about 480 people statewide had died.
LATEST POSTS
- More COVID-19 testing sites available in Jefferson County regardless of insurance, ability to pay
- Spit banned but sweat OK to polish cricket balls amid virus
- Red snapper season begins May 22
- Legislature meets amid ‘animosity’ over COVID relief cash
- Bessemer lifts state of emergency order