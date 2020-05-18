Legislature meets amid ‘animosity’ over COVID relief cash

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are meeting for the final day of the legislative session amid a continuing dispute with Gov. Kay Ivey over how to use the state’s $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Lawmakers will decide whether to accept or reject Ivey’s executive amendment on a spending bill to broadly detail how all the COVID-19 funds should be used.

The Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have been in a tug-of-war over the funds.

As of Monday, more than 12,000 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and about 480 people statewide had died.

