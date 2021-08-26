Legion Field vaccination site sees uptick in demand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Delta variant fuels the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama, more people are rolling up their sleeve to get vaccinated. According to UAB, 35 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Long lines formed at the Legion Field’s vaccination site Wednesday as people waited to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’ve been waiting to get my shot but since it’s gotten approved, I decided I would come as soon as I can,” said Jonas Croskey, a Birmingham resident inline for the COVID vaccine.

Croskey is one of the many Alabamians that have been hesitant to get the vaccine. But he says his mind was changed after Monday’s FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I believe that it’s safer. But they’ve been saying it’s safe, but they wanted to get the second third opinion or whatever it is I just feel better,” Croskey said.

“Come get your shot it’s worth it. I had no problems it was just a simple shot,” said Christine Mcmeans, Birmingham resident in line to get her second dose of the COVID vaccine.

There are other people in line for the vaccine-like Mcmeans that are motivated to get the vaccine after seeing a loved one suffer in the hospital battling the virus.

“My grandbabies are about to lose their grandma right now to COVID,” McMeans said.

“Were on the deficit of ICU beds we need people to be vaccinated and were so happy to see them this morning,” said Bob Wilson, Site Administrator for the Legion Field COVID-19 vaccination team.

Wilson’s team distributed around 250 vaccines on Wednesday. He says he hopes more people receive the vaccine as well as a growing interest in booster shots.

“Just tell them at registration you need the booster does. It’s the same as your first and second dose. It’s just the third dose and you’ll be on your way in 15 minutes,” said Wilson.

“I encouraged everyone to get the shot that’s the only way we’re going to get this covid thing straight is if everyone gets vaccinated,” said Mcmeans.

Moderna announcing Wednesday it has completed its submission to the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.