Leeds Waffle House temporarily closed, Moody location remains open

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) – The Leeds Waffle House has temporarily shut its doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Employees at Leeds Waffle House have told the public the temporary closure is due to low customer volume. Since Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency March 13, many restaurants have moved to pickup and curbside only. Dining in restaurants is prohibited at this time.

However, the Moody Waffle House location is open less than a mile away from the Leeds location. The breakfast restaurant is doing pickup orders only.

The Leeds Waffle House is not the only restaurant to temporarily close at this time. Across central Alabama, many restaurants have closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

