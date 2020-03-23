Learn from the experts: Astronauts tell us how to live isolated

Content for this story compiled from NASA.gov, The New York Times, and CTV

One thing astronauts have to be good at: living in confined spaces for long periods of time. Here are some tips for all who find yourself in a similar scenario. Nearly 20 years successfully living on the International Space Station and more than 50 flying in space did not happen by accident. NASA astronauts and psychologists have examined what human behaviors create a healthy culture for living and working remotely in small groups. They narrowed it to five general skills and defined the associated behaviors for each skill. NASA astronauts call it “Expeditionary Behavior,” and they are part of everything we do. When it goes well, it’s called “good EB.”

More info on the five skill of “Expeditionary Behavior” can be found here.

Being stuck at home can be challenging. When Scott Kelly lived on the International Space Station for nearly a year, it wasn’t easy. When he went to sleep, he was at work. When he woke up, he was still at work. Flying in space is probably the only job you absolutely cannot quit.

But Kelly learned some things during his time up there that he’d like to share — because they are about to come in handy again, as we all confine ourselves at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Here are a few tips on living in isolation, from someone who has been there.

Check out Scott Kelly’s tips here.

Chris Hadfield is a Canadian astronaut living in self-isolation. On Saturday, Hadfield posted a video to YouTube dubbed “Astronaut’s Guide to Self Isolation” to help those cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December of 2012, Hadfield famously served as commander of the International Space Station, entertaining the masses below with songs such as David Bowie’s Space Oddity. In a calm tone, Hadfield offers ways to deal with self-isolation thanks to his extensive time in Earth’s orbit.

Watch his video here.