FIRST CASE: Las Vegas man tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NV (WIAT & CNN) — According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the state of Nevada could have its first coronavirus case.

We're reporting our first #COVID19 case in a male in his 50s who has a travel history to Washington State. He is @ClarkCounty resident and is hospitalized in isolation. For more information, visit https://t.co/mt74yqbluz. #WashYourHands — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) March 5, 2020

Health officials say the test results are considered, “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Nevada state leaders, the patient is a man in his 50s, who is currently being hospitalized and currently in airborne isolation.

The CDC says, local health officials should respond to “presumptive positive” cases as if they are confirmed cases.

The health experts say the patient was recently in Washington state, where quite a few people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Health experts say the man also traveled to Texas recently, within the same two-week timeframe that he traveled to Washington.

According to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, 14 people in Nevada have been tested and had negative results.

And right now another 208 people are under public health supervision. Health experts say those people include travelers who may be from an infected region.

According to the CDC, 11 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus. 10 people in Washington state and 1 new death announced Wednesday in California.