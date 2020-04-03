Lakeview firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

LAKEVIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — A Lakeview firefighter has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been self-isolating.

According to the Lakeview Fire District, the firefighter was exposed to the virus while off duty and is not quarantining while their symptoms are being monitored.

LFD says that they have thoroughly cleaned all the equipment used by the firefighter since their diagnosis.

LFD has closed their business office to ensure the least amount of contact possible during the COVID-19 outbreak. This will not impact their ability to service the community in case of an emergency, they say.

LATEST POSTS