JSU student tests negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was previously believed to be at risk for the coronavirus has tested negative for the virus.

In a tweet sent out by the Calhoun County EMA Monday morning, it was announced that staff at Regional Medical Center Anniston had conducted a test to see if one student at Jacksonville State University had the coronavirus. The test turned up negative.

“We received word this morning from staff at Regional Medical Center Anniston that the COVID-19 test performed on the Person Under Investigation within the JSU family was negative,” the tweet read.

The unnamed student was first put under investigation March 12 after feeling ill following a return from an out-of-state trip. The student was then placed in isolation on campus and their roommates were put into self-quarantine.

“We are aware that additional people connected with JSU have also been tested within the past few days as testing has become more widely available in our state,” EMA officials said. “If we learn that a student, staff, or faculty member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, we will share that information with the campus community.”

As of Monday morning, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Calhoun County.

