Johnson & Johnson sending 40K COVID-19 vaccine doses to Alabama this week

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the coming days, thousands of doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be sent to Alabama.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state will receive 40,100 doses of the company’s new vaccine this week. The news comes as the Food and Drug Administration has recently issued emergency use authorization the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which will be administered to people 18 years old and older.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be used to target a specific population, but will go through our normal allocation process of identifying providers that are next in line to receive vaccine,” the ADPH said in a recent statement. “The average weekly allocation of first doses received in Alabama will increase this week due to the Johnson & Johnson shipment.”

Johnson & Johnson joins companies like Moderna and Pfizer who have developed COVID-19 vaccines. In the last few months, approximately 920,566 vaccine doses had been administered across Alabama, according to the ADPH.

ADPH leaders say this will be a one-time allotment and that as of Monday, they were not sure when they would be receiving additional doses.