Jefferson County to provide COVID-19 update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County health officials will provide an update on their vaccination efforts of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference with Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson is expected to begin at 11 a.m. This will be an update on the state of public health in Jefferson County and the surrounding region.

As of Thursday, there have been 67,071 presumed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. The statewide mask mandate will expire this afternoon at 5 p.m.

The address, part of National Public Health Week, will be hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health.



