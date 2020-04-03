Jefferson County Schools to stop handing out meals due to COVID-19 fears

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the fear of possibly spreading the coronavirus further, Jefferson County Schools have decided to stop their meal service immediately.

In a statement from the school district, JCS says that is was “a difficult decision to make, but we have to consider the health and safety of all those involved.”

Meals will not be handed out at any JCS school starting Friday.

The school district ended the statement by encouraging everyone to continue to practice social distancing.

