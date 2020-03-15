12 coronavirus cases in Alabama, 5 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10:30 p.m.): According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), there are now 12 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the state. Five of these cases are in Jefferson County, and two are in Tuscaloosa County.

One of the Jefferson County patients is in the Mountain Brook community, the local school superintendent confirmed in an email Saturday night.

Original: Jefferson County now has at least 3 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Officials did not say whether the patients who tested positive were exposed to the Coronavirus while traveling, or not. They have limited information as far as where they have since been quarantined.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is reminding everyone to carefully follow these recommendations: