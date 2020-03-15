1  of  41
Closings
Alabaster City Schools ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Bessemer City Schools Bessemer City Schools Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham City Schools Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Fairfield City Schools Greater Birmingham Humane Society Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Homewood City School Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS McWane Science Center Mountain Brook City Schools Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Oneonta City Schools Pelham City Schools Pell City Schools Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Shelby County Schools Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema St. Clair County Schools State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Vestavia City Schools Village 2 Village 10K

12 coronavirus cases in Alabama, 5 in Jefferson County

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10:30 p.m.): According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), there are now 12 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the state. Five of these cases are in Jefferson County, and two are in Tuscaloosa County.

One of the Jefferson County patients is in the Mountain Brook community, the local school superintendent confirmed in an email Saturday night.

Original: Jefferson County now has at least 3 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Officials did not say whether the patients who tested positive were exposed to the Coronavirus while traveling, or not. They have limited information as far as where they have since been quarantined.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is reminding everyone to carefully follow these recommendations:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Put distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are older or who have chronic medical conditions including lung disease, heart disease and diabetes. This may mean avoiding large gatherings including worship services.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories